Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 193,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,775. The company has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

