Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $33,452,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 348,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.