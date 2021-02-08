Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $234.50. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,496. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

