Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. 12,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

