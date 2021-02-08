Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,983. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $217.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

