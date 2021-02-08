Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

