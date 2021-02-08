SafeInsure Market Cap Hits $510,128.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 239.4% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $510,128.00 and approximately $1.70 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,247,086 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

