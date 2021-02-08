Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.03

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

