Safe Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $119,991.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001002 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

