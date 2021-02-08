Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AllianceBernstein worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of AB stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

