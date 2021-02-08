Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 24,465 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 3.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Masco worth $39,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

