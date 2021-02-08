Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

