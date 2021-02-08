Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,000. Eaton makes up 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $122.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

