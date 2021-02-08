Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $58.79 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 4.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $58,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $137.00 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

