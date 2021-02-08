RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

