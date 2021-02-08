RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
