RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €50.50 ($59.41) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTL. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.03 ($49.45).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

