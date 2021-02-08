Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.89.

RPRX opened at $47.04 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after buying an additional 977,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,487 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.