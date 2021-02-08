Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,313 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

