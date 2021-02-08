Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,068 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

