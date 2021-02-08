Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 21,761 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rollins by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

