Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

