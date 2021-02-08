Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target to $11.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of RFP opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

