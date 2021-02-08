Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

