Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,242 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $875,489 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.36 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

