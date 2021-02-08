Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,455 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.29 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

