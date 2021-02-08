Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $351.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -164.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.