Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,068 shares of company stock worth $3,192,724 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.