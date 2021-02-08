Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $124,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $203,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $439.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.69. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

