Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.