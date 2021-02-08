RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.64.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $407.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $407.44.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at $55,288,842.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

