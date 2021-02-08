RFG Advisory LLC Sells 24,891 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

