RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NFLX opened at $550.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

