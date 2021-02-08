Resource Planning Group Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resource Planning Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 172,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

