Resource Planning Group Invests $221,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

SPLV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,496. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

