Resource Planning Group Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,767. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $220.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

