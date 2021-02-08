Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00.

2/4/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $120.00.

1/13/2021 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00.

12/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $101.00.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 136,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 357.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

