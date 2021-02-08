Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $142,150.55 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $142,150.55 and approximately $646.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

