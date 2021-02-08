renDOGE Trading Up 101.3% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $243,505.11 and approximately $1.57 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00052921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00172719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059423 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00210008 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

