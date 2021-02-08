Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.25 ($39.12).

EPA:RNO opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Thursday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.20.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

