Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

