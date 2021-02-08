Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.53. Relay Medical shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 350,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company focuses on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors. It provides HemoPalm, a handheld blood analyzer and single-use cartridge system for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an AI and data analytics driven personal medication management system for non-adherence to treatment.

