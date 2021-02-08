Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $498.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $375.03 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

