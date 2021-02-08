reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $775,187.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00059880 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00067268 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00210390 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,476,434 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

