RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. RedHill Biopharma comprises 6.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 4.55% of RedHill Biopharma worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

RDHL stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.