Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

2/5/2021 – Castle Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Castle Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Castle Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSTL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.98. 19,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.03 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares in the company, valued at $56,994,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 97.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

