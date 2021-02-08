Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND):

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $229.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $215.00.

LGND traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $204.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,625. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $203.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,644 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

