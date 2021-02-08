Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
O traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. 35,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,821. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
