Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. 35,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,821. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

