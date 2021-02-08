Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.47 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $409,234.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00177120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00211731 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

