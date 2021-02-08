RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a PE ratio of -70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

