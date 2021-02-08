Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
See Also: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.